Shaina Pellington named Pac-12 Player of the Week after leading Arizona women’s basketball to 2 Top 25 wins

The weekend was a good one for Arizona point guard Shaina Pellington. After leading the Wildcats to two Top 25 wins, she was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week by the league’s voters and the national player of the week by ESPN.

Pellington had a career-high 35 points on 13-for-18 shooting against then-No. 4 Utah on Friday. She added eight rebounds, two assists and five steals while committing zero turnovers. Two days later, against No. 21 Colorado, she followed it up with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.

Pellington shot 67.7 percent over the two games, including going 1 for 2 from beyond the arc against Utah. She also hit 11 of 14 free throws in the two games, going 8 for 11 against Utah and 3 for 3 against CU.

It’s the first Pac-12 Player of the Week nod for Pellington in her three years on the court for Arizona and the first player of the week honor for Arizona this year. It’s the Wildcats’ second overall weekly award of the season. Kailyn Gilbert was Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Nov. 28.