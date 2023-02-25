Arizona men's basketball vs. ASU: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 7th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their final home game of the 2022-23 season against the rival Arizona State Sun Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 12-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on CBS. Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

