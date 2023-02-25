Arizona men's basketball vs. ASU game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 7th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their final home game of the 2022-23 season against the rival Arizona State Sun Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 12-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on CBS. Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

Arizona-ASU pregame coverage: