Arizona slips in Associated Press Top 25 after buzzer-beating loss to ASU

The last-second loss to ASU may have felt devastating, considering how it ended. But it didn’t matter that much to Associated Press Top 25 voters.

Arizona fell one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, remaining in the top 10 for the 12th time in 17 polls this season.

The Wildcats (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) fell behind No. 6 Marquette (23-6) and No. 7 Baylor (21-6) but only dropped one spot because then-No. 6 Virginia (21-6) plummeted to 13th after losing twice last week.

The top 5 remained unchanged, with Alabama at No. 1 followed by Houston, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue. The UA takes on the fourth-ranked Bruins (25-4, 16-2) in the regular-season finale Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats already have a win over UCLA, and other ranked teams they’ve beaten include No. 12 Tennessee, No. 15 Indiana and No. 18 San Diego State.