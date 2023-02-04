Arizona men's basketball vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats look for a sixth consecutive win when they host the Oregon State Beavers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 19-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage: