Arizona men's basketball vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats look for a sixth consecutive win when they host the Oregon State Beavers.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 19-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon State be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?
Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage:
