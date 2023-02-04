Arizona men's basketball vs. Oregon State game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats look for a sixth consecutive win when they host the Oregon State Beavers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 19-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage: