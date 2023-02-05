Arizona women’s basketball goes for Los Angeles road sweep, stay in hunt for top-4 Pac-12 Tournament seed

Down 11 with less than five minutes to go, the first leg of Arizona’s trip to Los Angeles had all the makings of another tough road loss. Then the 22nd-ranked Wildcats erupted for 15 consecutive points, including the first four of overtime, and held on to beat No. 14 UCLA.

Now comes a chance to do something it hasn’t done in more than 20 years: pull off a road sweep in the City of Angels.

Arizona takes on USC on Sunday afternoon seeking its first road sweep of the LA schools since 2002. The Wildcats are 8-3 away from home this season, 2-3 in Pac-12 road games, while USC is 11-1 at the Galen Center with its only loss coming to rival UCLA in mid-December.

This game will go a long way toward determining which teams get first-round byes in the Pac-12 Tournament next month in Los Angeles. Arizona and USC are currently tied for fourth, and the difference between fourth and fifth is an extra day of tournament play.

No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (17-5, 7-4 Pac-12) @ USC Trojans (17-5, 7-4 Pac-12)

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. MST

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Streaming: Streaming is available via the Pac-12 Now app or online. Both options require a subscription via a TV provider. Streaming is also available with a subscription to a TV package that includes the Pac-12 Network via Sling, Fubo, or Vidgo.

Radio: Listen to the call by Derrick Palmer online on The Varsity Network or on the radio at KTUC 1400 AM.

Stats: USC Live Stats

Rankings and standings: Arizona and USC are tied fourth in the Pac-12, a game behind Colorado (8-3) and a game up on UCLA (6-5).

The Wildcats are ranked No. 22 by the Associated Press and No. 20 in the WBCA/USA Today coaches poll. The Trojans are unranked.

UA is No. 27 in the NET, while USC is No. 26.

Adia Barnes press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2023