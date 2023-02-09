Arizona men's basketball at Cal: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin the Bay Area road trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears. The UA (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) posted an 81-68 home win over Cal (3-20, 2-10) in December.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Cal game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: Haas Pavilion; Berkeley, Calif.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as an 18.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 93 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?
The stream of Arizona-Cal be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Cal the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Cal?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Cal pregame coverage:
- What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball on Bay Area road trip
- Arizona’s lack of national buzz may seem surprising, but it shouldn’t matter
- Arizona doing great with 7-man rotation, but extending it is still a goal
- Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume
- Azuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Player of the Week for second time this season
- Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
Loading comments...