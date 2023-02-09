Arizona women’s basketball vs Stanford: Game time, links, rankings, projections

Arizona women’s basketball is looking to send the Stanford Cardinal (22-3, 10-2) on its first two-game losing streak this season. Can the Wildcats (18-5, 8-4) use the Washington Huskies’ win over the Cardinal last Sunday as a template? Here’s how to follow along as UA heads into a big game on national TV.

No. 6 Stanford Cardinal (22-3, 10-2 Pac-12) @ No. 17 Arizona Wildcats (18-5, 8-4 Pac-12)

When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Streaming is available via Watch ESPN.

Radio: Listen to the call by Derrick Palmer online on The Varsity Network or on the radio at KTUC 1400 AM.

Stats: Arizona Live Stats

Rankings and standings: Arizona is fourth in the Pac-12. Stanford is tied with Utah for first but currently holds the tiebreaker over the Utes by virtue of a win in Maples Pavilion in January. The two teams will play in Salt Lake City to end the regular season.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 by the Associated Press and No. 15 in the WBCA/USA Today coaches poll. The Cardinal are No. 6 according to the AP and No. 5 in the coaches poll.

UA is No. 26 in the NET and No. 31 in the Her Hoop Stats Rating. Stanford is No. 4 in the NET and No. 2 according to HHS.

Projections: Her Hoop Stats and Massey both predict that Stanford would win no matter where the game was held. In McKale Center, HHS gives the Cardinal a 78.3 percent win probability and predicts that they win by 9.1 points. The point total is projected to be 131.9 points.

Massey gives Arizona better chances and projects a closer game. The Cardinal have a 65 percent win probability in this system and are most likely to win by a score of 69-63.

