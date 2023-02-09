Arizona men's basketball at Cal game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin the Bay Area road trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears. The UA (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) posted an 81-68 home win over Cal (3-20, 2-10) in December.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Cal game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: Haas Pavilion; Berkeley, Calif.

Haas Pavilion; Berkeley, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as an 18.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 93 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Don MacLean (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?

The stream of Arizona-Cal be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Cal the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Cal?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Cal pregame coverage: