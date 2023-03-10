Arizona men's basketball vs. ASU in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s GameDay!

The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats get another chance at revenge when they take on the sixth-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

The UA (26-6) lost 89-88 at home to ASU (22-11) on Feb. 25, the game decided on a 60-foot buzzer beater.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 p.m. MT

9:30 p.m. MT Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif.

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 73 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-ASU pregame coverage: