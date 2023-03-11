Arizona men's basketball vs. UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s GameDay!
The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats will go for consecutive conference tournament titles, and try to avenge yet another regular season loss, when they face the UCLA Bruins in the Pac-12 final
The UA (27-6) lost 82-73 to top-seeded UCLA (29-4) in the regular-season finale but also beat the Bruins in Tucson in January, and last season’s Pac-12 tourney championship was over UCLA.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 1-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 36 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
@AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
