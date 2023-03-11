Arizona men's basketball vs. UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s GameDay!

The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats will go for consecutive conference tournament titles, and try to avenge yet another regular season loss, when they face the UCLA Bruins in the Pac-12 final

The UA (27-6) lost 82-73 to top-seeded UCLA (29-4) in the regular-season finale but also beat the Bruins in Tucson in January, and last season’s Pac-12 tourney championship was over UCLA.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

8:30 p.m. MT Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif.

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 1-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 36 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage: