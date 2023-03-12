How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket release

For the second year in a row, the Arizona Wildcats enter Selection Sunday with the Pac-12 Conference’s automatic bid after winning the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats (28-6), of course, were safely in the NCAA Tournament, but winning the conference tournament title should shore up their chances of receiving a top seed.

Which region will Arizona end up in? And who will the UA play in the first round of the Big Dance?

Once the NCAA Tournament field is announced, DraftKings Sportsbook will have betting odds and game lines available. Entering Sunday, Arizona is +1700 to win the national title.

NCAA Tournament Selection Show details:

Date: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. PT (Arizona has switched to Pacific Time)

Which TV Channel is the Selection Show on?

The Selection Show will be televised on CBS.

How can I watch the Selection Show online?

The stream of the Selection Show can be viewed on CBSSports.com