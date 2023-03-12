NCAA Tournament: Tip time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s opener vs. Princeton

Make those long, late lunch reservations for Thursday now, Wildcat Nation, because Arizona’s NCAA Tournament opener will be an afternoon delight.

The UA’s first-round game against Princeton is set for a 1:10 p.m. MST tip on Thursday and will air on TNT. Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobsen will call the game from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

As the No. 2 seed in the South Region, Arizona (28-6) is also a heavy favorite over the 15th-seeded Tigers (21-8). Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has opened at 13.5 and has an over/under of 154.5, with Arizona at -2100 on the moneyline.

Fresh off its second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title, which is won 61-59 over UCLA on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Arizona’s odds to win the NCAA championship currently sit at +1600. That’s seventh-best among the 68 teams in the tourney, and the Wildcats’ +380 odds to win the South Region trail only top overall seed Alabama (+190).

No. 7 seed Missouri and No. 10 Utah State are set to play the first game in Sacramento, tipping at 10:40 a.m. MST, so if that game runs long the UA/Princeton matchup could start later.