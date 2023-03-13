Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 8 in Associated Press poll

As a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Arizona is considered one of the eight best teams in the country. And its AP ranking matches that assessment.

The Wildcats remained No. 8 in the final regular season AP poll, the same spot they’d held the previous two weeks. It’s the eighth poll in a row they’ve been in the Top 10 and 14th this season.

Despite beating UCLA in the Pac-12 final, Arizona (28-6) is still behind the Bruins (29-5) who sit at No. 7, and it is one spot ahead of Gonzaga (28-5). Other ranked teams the Wildcats have faced this season are No. 18 San Diego State, the Mountain West Conference champ, No. 20 Tennessee and No. 21 Indiana.

The No. 1 team in the final regular-season poll is Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tourney and the top seed in the South Region that Arizona was slotted into. No. 11 Baylor is the No. 3 seed, with the region also including No. 14 Virginia as the 4th seed, San Diego State at 5 and No. 23 Missouri at 7.

The UA, as the No. 2 seed in the South, opens the 2023 NCAA tourney at approximately 1:10 p.m. MST Thursday against No. 15 Princeton in Sacramento, Calif.