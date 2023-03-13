5-star forward Carter Bryant, who visited Arizona on Selection Sunday, to decide between Wildcats and Louisville

Carter Bryant got a front row seat for how much Arizona’s fan base cares about the men’s basketball program, attending the team’s NCAA Tournament selection show watch party on Sunday afternoon at Union Public House. He got to see the Wildcats earn the No. 2 seed in the South Region, which will hold its regional in Louisville if the UA advances to the Sweet 16.

Ironically, those are the two schools the 5-star Class of 2024 forward has narrowed his recruitment down to, per On3.com’s Joe Tipton:

2024 five-star Carter Bryant tells me he is down to two schools: Louisville and Arizona.



He breaks down each program: https://t.co/hi9T0INH1u pic.twitter.com/oeQZSOBu3l — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 13, 2023

he 6-foot 8 Bryant is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 4 player in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the top small forward and No. 1 prospect from California.

Arizona hosted Bryant for his official visit over the weekend, meaning he got to be around the team after it returned from Las Vegas with a second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title. At Union, he was surrounded by hundreds of UA fans who came out to see the Wildcats get matched up with No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round.

If he picks Arizona, Bryant would be the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Wildcats since Deandre Ayton in the 2017 class and the first 5-star prospect since Nico Mannion and Josh Green in 2019.

Arizona currently has one player committed for 2024: 4-star guard Jamari Phillips, the No. 28 overall prospect in that class.