Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis named AP second-team All-American

By Ezra Amacher
azuolas-tubelis-associated-presssecond-team-all-american-arizona-wildcats-basketball Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis is an Associated Press All-American.

The 6-foot-11 forward was voted to the AP’s second All-America Tuesday, joined by UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky Oscar’s Tshiebwe and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett.

Purdue’s Zach Edey was the lone unanimous AP first team All-American. He was joined by Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson.

This is the first All-American honor for Tubelis, a junior who averages 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Arizona has placed players on the AP second All-America for back-to-back years; last year Bennedict Mathurin was named to the team.

Tubelis and Oumar Ballo were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ first-team “District 19” team Tuesday, joining Jaquez, USC’s Boogie Ellis and Utah’s Branden Carlson.

The Arizona Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament Thursday facing Princeton at 1:10 p.m. MST on TNT.

