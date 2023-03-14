Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis named AP second-team All-American

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis is an Associated Press All-American.

The 6-foot-11 forward was voted to the AP’s second All-America Tuesday, joined by UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky Oscar’s Tshiebwe and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett.

AP All-America, Second Team:



Drew Timme

Azuolas Tubelis

Jalen Pickett

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Drew Timme

Azuolas Tubelis

Jalen Pickett

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Purdue’s Zach Edey was the lone unanimous AP first team All-American. He was joined by Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson.

This is the first All-American honor for Tubelis, a junior who averages 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Arizona has placed players on the AP second All-America for back-to-back years; last year Bennedict Mathurin was named to the team.

Tubelis and Oumar Ballo were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ first-team “District 19” team Tuesday, joining Jaquez, USC’s Boogie Ellis and Utah’s Branden Carlson.

The Arizona Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament Thursday facing Princeton at 1:10 p.m. MST on TNT.