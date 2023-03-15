Our fans have spoken, and many are very hopeful the Arizona Wildcats will do something they haven’t done in more than 20 years.

We polled our readers about how far the UA would go in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. And despite a vocal faction of dissenters in comment sections and on social media, the consensus is a deep run and possibly the first Final Four appearance since 2001:

Seeded second in the South Region, Arizona (29-6) takes on No. 15 Princeton (21-8) at 1:10 p.m. PT Thursday in Sacramento, Calif. Win and the Wildcats would play Saturday against either No. 7 Missouri or No. 10 Utah State for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Louisville.

Here are a couple other polls SB Nation put out that include the Wildcats:

