Arizona men's basketball vs. Princeton in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The Arizona Wildcats begin what they hope is a deep run in the NCAA Tournament when they face the Princeton Tigers in the first round.
The UA (28-6) is the No. 2 seed in the South Region, while Princeton (21-8) is the No. 15 seed.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. You can also sign up for SlingTV to get access to watch all March Madness games by clicking this link.
Arizona-Princeton game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 p.m. MT (approx.)
- Location: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, Calif.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 14-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 87percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Princeton on?
Arizona-Princeton will be televised on TNT. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobsen (sideline) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Princeton online?
The stream of Arizona-Princeton be viewed at CBSSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Princeton on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Princeton the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Princeton?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Princeton pregame coverage:
- Arizona president Robert C. Robbins: ‘Still very confident’ Pac-12 will strike media rights deal
- SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball fans have high hopes for NCAA Tournament
- NCAA Tournament: What to watch for when Arizona faces Princeton in first round
- NCAA Tournament: Princeton expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
- Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis named AP second-team All-American
- NCAA Tournament: Arizona guards key to deep run, not reason one won’t happen
- xxx
- 5-star forward Carter Bryant, who visited Arizona on Selection Sunday, to decide between Wildcats and Louisville
- NCAA Tournament: What to know about the Princeton Tigers, Arizona’s first-round opponent
- Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 8 in Associated Press poll
- Report: Former Arizona star Damon Stoudamire to become Georgia Tech head coach
- NCAA Tournament: Tip time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s opener vs. Princeton
- NCAA Tournament: What Tommy Lloyd, Cedric Henderson Jr. and Pelle Larsson said after learning Arizona’s seed, opponent
- Tommy Lloyd advocates for days off in conference tournaments as injuries mount across college basketball
Loading comments...