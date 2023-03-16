Arizona men's basketball vs. Princeton in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The Arizona Wildcats begin what they hope is a deep run in the NCAA Tournament when they face the Princeton Tigers in the first round.

The UA (28-6) is the No. 2 seed in the South Region, while Princeton (21-8) is the No. 15 seed.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Princeton game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 p.m. MT (approx.)

1:10 p.m. MT (approx.) Location: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, Calif.

Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 14-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 87percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Princeton on?

Arizona-Princeton will be televised on TNT. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobsen (sideline) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Princeton online?

The stream of Arizona-Princeton be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Princeton on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Princeton the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Princeton?

