Arizona men's basketball vs. Princeton in NCAA Tournament game thread

It’s GameDay!
The Arizona Wildcats begin what they hope is a deep run in the NCAA Tournament when they face the Princeton Tigers in the first round.
The UA (28-6) is the No. 2 seed in the South Region, while Princeton (21-8) is the No. 15 seed.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Princeton game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 p.m. MT (approx.)
- Location: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, Calif.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 14-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 87 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Princeton on?
Arizona-Princeton will be televised on TNT. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobsen (sideline) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Princeton online?
The stream of Arizona-Princeton be viewed at CBSSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Princeton on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Princeton the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Princeton?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Princeton pregame coverage:
