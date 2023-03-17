NCAA Women’s Tournament: Arizona fights through foul trouble for double-digit win over West Virginia

It wasn’t a pretty game, and it wasn’t without its obstacles, but Arizona women’s basketball was able to avoid the fate of the Wildcat men with an opening win in the NCAA tournament. UA defeated West Virginia 75-62 at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md. on Friday morning.

Arizona struggled with fouls. Both of Arizona’s primary ballhandlers missed large chunks of the game with fouls. Both Shaina Pellington and Helena Pueyo had four fouls in the third quarter.

Pellington was hot early despite suffering an ankle injury in practice on Thursday. She had nine points and four assists against no turnovers in the first quarter, but the foul trouble started to creep in early.

Pellington sat for the last five minutes of the first half, a period when WVU was able to shave a couple of points off the lead. The fouls came quickly in the third quarter, too. Pellington picked up two fouls in five seconds and went to the bench with 7:43 to go in the third.

Pueyo picked up her fouls fairly quickly, too. She left with four fouls at the 5:29 mark. What could have been disastrous for Arizona was saved by the efforts of freshman Kailyn Gilbert.

Gilbert played for 14 minutes, scoring five points and getting two assists. Most importantly, she ran the team in the absence of two guards who have played in a national title game.

It was the Arizona front court that was the real difference, though. A guard-oriented Mountaineers team had no answers for Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez.

Reese had a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Against her former team, Martinez had Arizona’s first double-double in the NCAA tournament since Trinity Baptiste and Aari McDonald both had one in the 2021 Elite Eight against Indiana. Martinez had 13 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, a steal, and two blocks.

Despite playing only 20 minutes, Pellington had 18 points, two rebounds, and four assists.

Arizona had 19 assists on 30 made field goals.

