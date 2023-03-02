Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis named to Oscar Robertson late-season watch list

The last few games haven’t been nearly as dominant, at least by his standards, but that doesn’t mean Azuolas Tubelis isn’t having one of the best seasons in UA history. One of the best in the country, too.

Tubelis has been named to the late-season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trphy, given annually to college basketball’s top player. He’s one of 15 candidates for the award.

The 6-foot-11 junior leads the Pac-12 in scoring (19.6) and rebounding (9.1), something that hasn’t been accomplished since Cal’s Leon Powe did it in 2005-06. He has 11 double-doubles and a 40-point game, one off the McKale Center record for a UA player.

Tubelis is also one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given to the top power forward in college basketball.

He is also a top candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, an honor that is likely down to him and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Jaquez is the only other Pac-12 player on the Oscar Robertson list.