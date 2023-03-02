Arizona men's basketball at USC game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin the final weekend of the regular season when they visit the USC Trojans.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: Galen Center; Los Angeles, Calif.

Galen Center; Los Angeles, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 2-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 52 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

