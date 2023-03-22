Arizona wing Adama Bal enters NCAA transfer portal

The 2022-23 season was expected to be a breakout one for Adama Bal, but that never happened. If next year is when the French wing shows his true potential, it’ll be at another school.

Bal has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the second Arizona player to do so on Wednesday.

Wildcat nation!! Thank you for everything I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities I am thankful and grateful to have been part of this amazing journey with my teammates coaches and you guys Love y’all and Bear Down !!❤️ — Bal Adama (@adama_bal) March 22, 2023

Bal appeared in 26 of the Wildcats’ 35 games this past season, averaging 2.5 points in 8.2 minutes. He scored a career-high 14 against Nicholls State in the season opener and nine the following game against Southern but only had four more games with at least five points the rest of the way as he was the odd man out when Tommy Lloyd went to a 7-man rotation in mid-January.

The pending arrival of 4-star combo guard KJ Lewis, plus whomever else Arizona brings in from the transfer portal, likely signaled Bal’s window to contribute in Tucson had closed.

Arizona now has four open scholarships with the departure of Bal and point guard Kerr Kriisa to the portal and the graduation of guards Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey.