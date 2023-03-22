 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona wing Adama Bal enters NCAA transfer portal

Wildcats are running out of backcourt players

By Brian J. Pedersen
The 2022-23 season was expected to be a breakout one for Adama Bal, but that never happened. If next year is when the French wing shows his true potential, it’ll be at another school.

Bal has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the second Arizona player to do so on Wednesday.

Bal appeared in 26 of the Wildcats’ 35 games this past season, averaging 2.5 points in 8.2 minutes. He scored a career-high 14 against Nicholls State in the season opener and nine the following game against Southern but only had four more games with at least five points the rest of the way as he was the odd man out when Tommy Lloyd went to a 7-man rotation in mid-January.

The pending arrival of 4-star combo guard KJ Lewis, plus whomever else Arizona brings in from the transfer portal, likely signaled Bal’s window to contribute in Tucson had closed.

Arizona now has four open scholarships with the departure of Bal and point guard Kerr Kriisa to the portal and the graduation of guards Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey.

