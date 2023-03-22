Arizona women’s basketball’s Madi Conner announces ‘new beginnings’

In an announcement of her entry into the transfer portal, Arizona women’s basketball guard Madi Conner posted a thank you on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening.

“Thank you Tucson!!! Here’s to new beginnings.”

Conner came to Arizona halfway through the 2020-21 season as an early entrant and was with the team on its run to the national championship game. Because of the extra year granted to players who played during that season only, she was able to play while retaining her eligibility. Had she waited until fall as planned, she would not have been granted the extra season.

Over her 2.5 seasons with Arizona, she averaged 5.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.6 minutes per game. She shot 36.7 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range, and 92.3 percent from the free throw line.

This year, Conner saw almost all of her stats improve, but she also had to make a lot of adjustments. She was asked to play the two, three and four spots because of Arizona’s lack of frontcourt depth.

In her final season at Arizona, she averaged 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 14.3 minutes per game. She shot 36.4 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from the 3-point line, and 93.8 percent from the charity stripe. She hit 45 of 48 free throws.