Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis named Wooden Award All-American

Azuolas Tubelis can add another All-American honor to his name.

Arizona’s junior forward was named to the John R. Wooden Award All-American team on Thursday, one of 10 players selected.

Other Wooden All-Americans are Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), and Jalen Wilson (Kansas).

The 6-foot-11 Tubelis averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds this season, leading the Pac-12 in both categories. Tubelis recorded 14 double-doubles, including a 40-point effort against Oregon at home.

Tubelis was previously named a consensus All-American after receiver Second Team honors from the NABC, USBWA, The Sporting News and the Associated Press. Tubelis is Arizona’s 14th all-time consensus All-American.

This is the second year in a row an Arizona player has earned Wooden Award All-American honors, as Bennedict Mathurin made the team a year ago.