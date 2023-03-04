Arizona men's basketball at UCLA game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up the regular season with a clash against the 4th-ranked UCLA Bruins, trying to win at Pauley Pavilion for the first time since 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. MT

8 p.m. MT Location: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif.

Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 5-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 26 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ESPN. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage: