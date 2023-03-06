Kylan Boswell named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

The future is bright for Arizona, if Kylan Boswell’s play of late is any indication.

Boswell has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following his performance in the Wildcats’ road split at the Los Angeles schools, becoming the first UA player to win the award since Azuolas Tubelis in March 2021.

The 6-foot-2 Boswell scored 14 points apiece in Thursday’s win at USC and Saturday’s loss at UCLA, making 9 of 12 shots including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals, with a late swipe of USC’s Boogie Ellis helping seal that victory.

Boswell—who in case you didn’t know is only 17—is averaging 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season.

Wildcats hold firm in AP poll

Arizona (25-6) remained No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, despite the loss Saturday to UCLA, which moved up the No. 2 overall.

The Wildcats earned 11 vote points more than No. 9 Gonzaga (26-5), which plays in the West Coast Conference semifinals on Monday night in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs are the UA’s main competition for a favorable first-weekend location in the NCAA Tournament, with many projections on BracketMatrix.com sending one to Sacramento and the other to Orlando.