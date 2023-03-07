5-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant to visit Arizona on Selection Sunday

The Arizona Wildcats will have a special guest present for their Selection Sunday festivities.

Carter Bryant, one of the top players in the class of 2024, is taking an official visit to Arizona this weekend, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Carter Bryant (@carterdbryant), the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 class, will take an official visit to Arizona this weekend (March 10-12), he tells @247Sports.https://t.co/rfqnNQ8HY6 — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 6, 2023

Bryant will spend Selection Sunday with the program, Branham said in a tweet.

Bryant is ranked the No. 4 prospect in the country in 247Sports’ rankings, making him one of the highest-rated recruits to visit Arizona under coach Tommy Lloyd. A 6-foot-8, 225 lb. forward, Bryant plays for Sage Hill School in Newport Coast, Calif.

Bryant took an unofficial visit to Arizona for its Red-Blue game. He was originally supposed to take an official visit in December but had to reschedule.

Arizona was one of the first power conference schools to offer Bryant back in June 2022. Since then, he’s received offers from several top programs including Gonzaga, UCLA, Louisville and Duke.

Bryant previously has taken official visits to Louisville and Gonzaga.

He comes from an athletic family. His dad played basketball at Long Beach State, while one of his aunts played volleyball at Arizona.

BEAR DOWN ARIZONA!!! ⬇️ So excited for you to receive this offer from my alma mater! Enjoy the moment of this big accomplishment and keep being you baby boy Head down and hard work pays off @carterdbryant https://t.co/hYTEDP6MR0 — Shaquillah Torres (@Shaqtorres) June 7, 2022

Bryant recently completed his junior year at Sage Hill, guiding the school to the CIF Southern Section Division 4A title game. He had 22 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to Long Beach Jordan.

Arizona has one commitment for the 2024 recruiting class: 4-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips. The Wildcats are also in the mix for 5-star point guard Zoom Diallo and 4-star PG Dedan Thomas.