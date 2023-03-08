Our fans have spoken, and they expect Arizona to have a long stay in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament. But they’re mixed on how the Wildcats will do in the end.

SB Nation polled readers earlier this week about how far second-seeded UA (25-6) would do at the Pac-12 tourney at T-Mobile Arena. Nearly 1,500 of you voted, and here are the results:

More than three-quarters of the voters have Arizona reaching the Pac-12 final for the second consecutive year, but less than one-third think the Wildcats can repeat as champs.

The UA opens play in the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 p.m. MT against the winner of Wedensday’s first-round game between No. 7 Utah and No. 10 Stanford.

