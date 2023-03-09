Arizona men's basketball vs. Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s GameDay!

The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats open defense of their Pac-12 Tournament title when they face the Stanford Cardinal. 10th-seeded Stanford (14-18) beat No. 7 Utah in the first round and also knocked off the UA (25-6) in Palo Alto in February.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif.

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 10-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 78 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Stanford pregame coverage: