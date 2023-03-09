Arizona men's basketball vs. Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s GameDay!
The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats open defense of their Pac-12 Tournament title when they face the Stanford Cardinal. 10th-seeded Stanford (14-18) beat No. 7 Utah in the first round and also knocked off the UA (25-6) in Palo Alto in February.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. MT
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Calif.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 10-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 78 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Stanford pregame coverage:
- Azuolas Tubelis named finalist for Karl Malone Award
- Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona gets chance to avenge Stanford loss after Cardinal beats Utah
- SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting deep run in Pac-12 Tournament
- What to watch for when Arizona plays in Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament
- 5-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant to visit Arizona on Selection Sunday
- Oumar Ballo named Pac-12’s Most Improved Player, Azuolas Tubelis snubbed for Player of the Year
- Kylan Boswell’s maturation and improvement belies his age, but not Tommy Lloyd’s plan
- Kylan Boswell named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Loading comments...