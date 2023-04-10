Former Arizona guard Madi Conner lands at TCU

Madi Conner is leaving Arizona, but she won’t be without former Wildcats in her new landing spot. The guard announced her commitment to TCU on Monday morning. She joins another former Arizona guard Tara Manumaleuga, who became a Horned Frog in 2021.

The Horned Frongs went 8-23 overall and 1-17 in the Big 12 last season. Along with Arizona State, they were one of the last two major conference teams to win a game in their league when they defeated Kansas State on Feb. 18. ASU would finally break through with its only win in the Pac-12 on Feb. 23.

TCU is trying to upgrade with transfers from the Pac-12 this offseason. Conner becomes the second former Pac-12 player to join the program after former Oregon player Sedona Prince announced her commitment last week. Prince sat out last season with an injury, saying that she was preparing to go to the WNBA. However, she withdrew her name from the draft and opted to play her final season in college.

Conner was called on to play several positions last season due to Arizona’s lack of frontcourt depth. She came to Arizona with the reputation as a shooter but wasn’t a big part of the offense during her time with the Wildcats.

She ends her career in Tucson with 5.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.6 steals in 12.6 minutes per game. She shot 36.7 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range. She also hit 92.3 percent of her free throws.

In her final season at Arizona, most of her numbers went up. She had 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 steals in 14.3 minutes per game. She also began to drive to the basket more, which increased her free throw attempts from 17 in 2021-22 to 48 in 2022-23. She hit 93.8 percent of those shots from the stripe while hitting 36.4 percent of her shots from the field and a career high 37.2 percent from 3. She appeared in all 32 of Arizona’s games, making one start.

Conner joined the Wildcats a semester early and was with the team when it made its run to the national title game in 2021. Unlike some of the other early entrees that season, she didn’t see much playing time. In that semester, she averaged 1.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 5.8 minutes per game. She appeared in six games, shooting 28.6 from the field. All seven of her field goal attempts that season were from 3-point distance.