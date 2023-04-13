Former Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard to visit Arizona this weekend, per report

So far this offseason, Arizona has only seen players leave the program. The latest was power forward Azuolas Tubelis, who on Thursday declared for the NBA Draft.

When the Wildcats will start adding players, to a roster that has plenty of slots to fill, is still uncertain. But a big target will be on campus this weekend, so the player acquisition wheels could be turning soon.

Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority is reporting that former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard has scheduled two visits, and Arizona is one of them. Per Scheer, Nembhard will visit Tucson Saturday through Monday after spending Friday at Gonzaga, where older brother Andrew Nembhard finished his college career.

The 6-foot Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season for the Blue Jays, helping them reach the Elite Eight. He shot 35.6 percent from 3 and 48.2 percent from 2, and was on the Maui Invitational all-tournament team after averaging 20.3 points including 20 against Arizona in the tourney final won by the Wildcats.

In two seasons with Creighton the former 4-star prospect scored 753 points in 64 games (all starts), including a career-high 30 against Baylor in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tommy Lloyd was integral in getting Andrew Nembhard to Gonzaga, and now he could do the same with Ryan to Arizona. The Wildcats have huge needs on the perimeter, particularly at the point, with the graduation of Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa’s transfer to West Virginia.

Kylan Boswell is expected to move into the starting lineup, either at the 1 or 2, and incoming freshman combo guard KJ Lewis will also be in the mix for those spots.