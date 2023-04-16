Former Arizona guard Lemyah Hylton transfers to Miami women’s basketball

Former Arizona guard Lemyah Hylton announced her commitment to the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday morning. The transfer is the third of five transfers out of the program who has landed at a new program.

Hylton saw little action in her first season in college basketball. The Mississauga, Ontario native played just 21 total minutes in six games during Pac-12 play and the postseason. She averaged 8.1 minutes in 15 games over the course of the season.

As a freshman, she averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. She had six assists and 15 turnovers in 15 appearances.

Of the three transfers who have announced their new programs, she is going to the most successful of the three based on last year’s results. The Hurricanes went 22-13 overall and 11-7 in the ACC. They made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament where they lost by 12 to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers.

Miami has a heavily international roster, including two fellow Canadians.