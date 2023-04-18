5-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant announces commitment date, will choose between Arizona and Louisville

Carter Bryant visited Arizona at one of its highest points of the past season, in between winning a second Pac-12 Conference tournament title and earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Since then, things haven’t gone so great for the Wildcats, but that could change next week.

Bryant, a 5-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, is set to announce his college choice—either Arizona or Louisville—on April 26 at 5 p.m. PT. The announcement will be made live on 247Sports.

I will be committing on April 26th, 5pm PST at Bobby Bonds Park with @247Sports and @TravisBranham_ — carter bryant (@carterdbryant) April 18, 2023

The 6-foot-8 Bryant is ranked by 247 as the No. 4 prospect in the 2024 class, as well as the top small forward in the country and the No. 1 player from California.

“What really stood out to me during my time on campus was definitely the fans,” Bryant told 247Sports. “I was there for Selection Sunday, which isn’t common for recruits to go, but the love I got from the fanbase and got to feel the vibe of the town and it was really cool. I took pictures with a few fans and had engagements with them so it was pretty cool, I enjoyed it. They have always welcomed me there. This was my third time there so they [the team] welcome me every time I go there and I have enjoyed it every time. They [the players] all tell me what a good program it is and how good of a coaching staff they have and their support system on the the court and off the court. I have gotten really close with coach (Jack) Murphy and coach (Tommy) Lloyd, especially.

Arizona currently has one commitment for 2024: 4-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips, who is ranked 26th overall.