Former Arizona guard Lauren Fields commits to West Virginia women’s basketball

Last season former Arizona guard Lauren Fields followed former Oklahoma State coach Ashley Davis from Stillwater to Tucson. In her second straight transfer, Fields will again follow a former assistant coach to her next landing spot. She announced her commitment to West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Former Arizona assistant Erin Grant was just hired by the Mountaineers.

Fields appeared in all 32 of Arizona’s games, starting 30 of them. She averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals in 23.9 minutes per game. She shot 28.1 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from 3, and 44.8 percent from the free throw line.

Her biggest offensive impact came in games at UCLA and against Oregon State. Arizona won both of those games. She also went 3 for 7 at Maryland in Arizona’s NCAA Tournament second round loss to the Terrapins. Her biggest impact at Arizona, according to head coach Adia Barnes, was as the best defensive player on the team. To that end, she had three blocks against West Virginia in the Wildcats’ first round win and three steals against Maryland.

Arizona has now exchanged three players and two coaches with West Virginia. Last year, assistant coach Bett Shelby came to Arizona after the head coaching change at WVU. Former Mountaineer Esmery Martinez soon followed. This year, Isis Beh joined the Wildcats from Morgantown after a second straight head coaching change at WVU.

Fields will graduate from Arizona in May, so she will be immediately eligible for the Mountaineers as a grad transfer.