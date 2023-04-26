5-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant commits to Arizona men’s basketball

Tommy Lloyd has his signature recruit.

The Arizona Wildcats have landed a commitment from 5-star forward Carter Bryant, who picked them over Louisville on Wednesday.

NEWS: Carter Bryant, one of the top small forwards in the 2024 class, has committed to Arizona, he tells me.



“The culture that has been built by the best fan base in the country is something that’s very hard to turn down as a player.”



Bryant goes in-depth on his decision here:… pic.twitter.com/90ejqMnLjA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 27, 2023

The 6-foot-8 small forward is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2024, and No. 11 in its composite rankings. At .9950, he is the ninth-best player to commit to the UA the highest-rated pledge since Nico Mannion (.9967) and Josh Green (.9953) in the 2019 recruiting class.

Rising sophomore point guard Kylan Boswell, at .9894, and fellow 2024 prospect Jamari Phillips, were the highest-rated commits since Lloyd took over for Sean Miller two years ago.

Bryant took his official visit to the UA on Selection Sunday, attending its watch party at Union Public House. He also took visits to Gonzaga and Louisville and had offers from Duke, Florida, Illinois and Xavier, among others.

In Bryant, Arizona will get an instant starter who is already on NBA Draft boards. NBADraftRoom.com has him as the No. 10 pick in 2025.

While it will be more than 18 months before Bryant plays for the Wildcats, his commitment could help draw attention to a program that’s still trying to fill out the roster for the 2023-24 season. Arizona has yet to add anyone from the NCAA transfer portal, losing out to Gonzaga for former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard.

The UA has at least five scholarships left to fill, possibly more, depending on the potential return of NBA Draft early entrants and if it wants to use all 13 or stay at 12 like this past season.