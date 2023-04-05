Kailyn Gilbert becomes 6th player from Arizona women’s basketball to enter portal

Kailyn Gilbert has become the sixth Arizona women’s basketball player in the transfer portal according to online reports. The departure of the freshman guard from Tampa, Fla. leaves just one player from last year’s recruiting class still on the roster and cuts the number of players still on the roster down to four.

Gilbert joins fellow freshmen Paris Clark and Lemyah Hylton in the portal. Early in the season, Gilbert was the freshman who saw the most playing time, but those minutes began to dwindle as Clark got more time on the court. Gilbert ended with 10.6 minutes per game, but she was the only freshman to appear in all 32 games for the Wildcats. She played double-digit minutes in 14 games.

Gilbert averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

She joins junior Clark, Hylton, Lauren Ware, Madi Conner, and Lauren Fields in the transfer portal.

Arizona will return seniors Helena Pueyo and Esmery Martinez and freshmen Montaya Dew and Maya Nnaji. The Wildcats add McDonald’s All-Americans Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams.