Former Arizona PG Kerr Kriisa commits to West Virginia

Kerr Kriisa is going from Wildcat Country to Country Roads.

The former UA point guard has committed to play next season at West Virginia, where he’ll have two years of eligibility after playing three seasons with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-3 Kriisa averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists last season for Arizona, leading the Pac-12 in assists for the second consecutive season. He also hit 83 3-pointers, becoming only the second UA player with back-to-back seasons of 80-plus 3s, on 36.6 percent shooting.

But Kriisa’s often inconsistent play made him a polarizing figure in the UA fanbase, and his struggles in the postseason only exacerbated that. He averaged just 3.8 points and 3.3 assists in the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments, making only 4 of 20 3s during that run, though he was playing with a sore right shoulder that was separated during the Pac-12 opener against Stanford.

Kriisa also had to overcome injury last year in the postseason, suffering a high ankle sprain in the Pac-12 Tournament that caused him to miss the next three games and be severely limited upon his return.

At West Virginia, Kriisa will be playing for the winningest active coach in Division I in Bob Huggins. Huggy Bear, 69, has a career record of 934-415 that includes a 345-203 mark the past 16 seasons at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers were 19-15 this past season, losing to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tourney. Their top six scorers from 2022-23 were seniors, but three of them have another year of eligibility remaining and could return, but gone for certain was starting point guard Kedrian Johnson.

Kriisa is one of three transfers West Virginia has landed so far, along with former Manhattan players Omar Silverio and Jose Perez.