Former Arizona guard Paris Clark commits to Virginia women’s basketball

Former Arizona guard Paris Clark apparently wants to build something and be a lot closer to home. Virginia announced that the transfer from the Bronx would be joining the team next season.

Wahoo Nation! Join us in welcoming Paris Clark into our family



- 2022 McDonald’s All-American

- 2022 Jordan Brand All-American

- 2022 NY State Gatorade POY

- 2022 SLAM All-American

ESPN ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

- 2022 ESPN National Rank #21



https://t.co/7fl2vRweOa #GoHoos ⚔️ #GNSL pic.twitter.com/GOV62aBjWC — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) April 7, 2023

Virginia finished 15-15 overall and 4-14 in the ACC last season. However, they offer a lot of playing time. They had just nine players on the roster by the end of the season, although six of those were guards.

Clark was injured early in the season but gained a lot more playing time at Arizona as the season progressed. She played double-digit minutes in the final nine games of the season and appeared in 24 of the team’s 32 games. Overall, she played double-digit minutes in 16 games. She averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.2 minutes per game over the course of the season.

Clark is one of six players who entered their names into the transfer portal after the season. She joined Lauren Ware, Lauren Fields, Madi Conner, Lemyah Hylton, and Kailyn Gilbert. Esmery Martinez also initially entered her name into the portal and the WNBA draft, but she eventually took it out of both and will return to Arizona.

Clark is the first of the transfers to announce her future destination. She initially committed to UCLA in high school but changed that commitment to Arizona after Kiki Rice committed to the Bruins.