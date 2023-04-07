Arizona women’s basketball lands Middle Tennessee State transfer guard Courtney Blakely

As one leaves, another walks through the door. Friday was a day for both in the Arizona women’s basketball world. Earlier in the day, former Arizona guard Paris Clark announced she was on her way to Virginia. In the afternoon, former Middle Tennessee State guard Courtney Blakely announced that she is on her way to Tucson.

Blakely just completed her sophomore season with the Blue Raiders. The Gary, Ind. native averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game in her two years with the team.

Those numbers all took a jump in her second season when she averaged 7.1 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the floor and 75.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. Although it was an improvement over her freshman year, she hit just 28.6 percent of her 3-point shots. She also grabbed 3.0 rebounds, had 2.6 assists, and picked off 1.3 steals in 24.9 minutes per game as a sophomore. In 17 C-USA league games. she had 43 assists to 24 turnovers.

Blakely helped her team to a 28-5 record overall, an 18-2 record in conference play, and both regular season and conference tournament championships. The Blue Raiders advanced to the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Colorado in the first round.

The word used most often on her MTSU profile is “speedy,” an attribute that Arizona head coach Adia Barnes has valued in her point guards at Arizona.

With Shaina Pellington exhausting her eligibility and Lauren Fields, Kailyn Gilbert, Madi Conner, and Clark all putting their names into the transfer portal, the backcourt is an area that Barnes needs to shore up.

The only guard still on the roster was Helena Pueyo, who will be joined by Jada Williams from the incoming recruiting class. They return with posts Esmery Martinez and Maya Nnaji, as well as wing Montaya Dew. Top 10 post Breya Cunningham will be joining the program along with high school teammate Williams next season.