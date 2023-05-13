4-star PG Dedan Thomas, an Arizona target, to announce college choice Sunday

Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class is already looking really good with two top-30 commitments. Could a third be ready to pick the Wildcats?

Dedan Thomas, a 4-star point guard from Henderson, Nev., is set to announce Sunday from a final six that includes the UA as well as Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, UCLA and UNLV.

The 6-foot-1 Thomas is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the fourth-best point guard and the top prospect from Nevada. He took an official to Arizona in October, and has connections to the program via his father, Dedan Sr., who once committed to the Lute Olson before ending up at UNLV.

Dedan Thomas Sr. also trained two former Vegas-bred UA big men: Chase Jeter and Ray Smith.

Arizona’s 2024 class currently ranks fourth in the country, per 247, thanks to the recent commitment of 5-star small forward Carter Bryant. The Wildcats also have a pledge from 4-star shooting guard Jamari Williams, the No. 30 overall prospect.