Former Arizona women’s basketball forward Sam Thomas no longer listed on Phoenix Mercury roster

Less than 24 hours ago, former Arizona forward Sam Thomas was pictured on a trip to Sedona, Ariz. with the rest of the Phoenix Mercury’s players. Today. she is no longer listed on the team’s roster.

While the Mercury have not sent out a press release and the WNBA transaction page did not list Thomas as a roster move as of 3:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday, May 16, the roster had to be pared down to at least 12 players before the season starts on Friday. The Mercury now have 12 players on their roster.

There are still possibilities that Thomas could be re-signed by the team, at least for a short period of time. Guard Shey Peddy ruptured her Achilles during the playoffs last August and All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith has been on maternity leave.

Thomas made the Associated Press All-Rookie team last season despite averaging just 0.4 points in 4.9 minutes over 24 games for the Mercury. She averaged 1.5 points in 6.9 minutes in two playoff game appearances.