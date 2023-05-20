San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson commits to Arizona

Three weeks ago, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd indicated that Arizona’s roster is in “great shape” heading into the 2023-24 season.

Now it’s evident why Lloyd was so confident.

San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson committed to Arizona on Saturday, choosing the UA over Kentucky.

A 6-foot-7 forward from Oakland, Johnson joins Arizona as a grad transfer with Final Four experience.

Johnson averaged 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Aztecs last season. Johnson shot 53.2% from the field including 26.2% from 3-point range. He started all of SDSU’s 39 games.

He scored a team-high 14 points for the Aztecs in the national championship game, a 76-59 loss to UConn. Johnson’s scoring production was inconsistent, however, as he reached double digits in points just twice in SDSU’s last 14 games.

Johnson put his name in the NBA Draft after the season before deciding to remain in school.

Johnson is Arizona's fourth reported addition to the 2023-24 roster in the last four weeks, joining Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley and Lithuanian big men Motiejus Krivas and Paulius Murauskas (Arizona has not confirmed the signing of Murauskas).

Including signee KJ Lewis, Arizona has five incoming scholarship players, matching the number of outgoing players. That suggests Arizona might be done building its roster for next season, though it does have one remaining open scholarship.