Arizona men’s basketball to host Wisconsin in December as part of home-and-home series

There’s no expiration date on revenge.

Arizona has announced a home-and-home series with Wisconsin beginning this season, the latest high-profile opponent added to the 2023-24 schedule.

The Wildcats will host Wisconsin on Dec. 9, with the return trip to Madison set for Nov. 15, 2024.

The Badgers are high on the list of most-hated teams by UA fans, as they knocked Arizona out in the Elite Eight in both 2014 and 2015. Names like Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker are considered four-letter words in Wildcat Country.

Wisconsin is coming off a 20-15 season in 2022-23, reaching the NIT semifinals before losing to North Texas. The Badgers are projected as the No. 22 team next year, according to ESPN’s way-too-early rankings that have Arizona 23rd.

This becomes the fourth power-conference opponent Arizona is set to face in nonconference play this season. The Wildcats start at home-and-home at Duke on Nov. 10, will face Michigan State in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving and are taking on Alabama in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

2023-24 Arizona MBB schedule (so far)

Nov. 6 vs. Morgan State

Nov. 10 at Duke

Nov. 13/14 at Southern

Nov. 19 vs. TBD

Nov. 23 vs. Michigan State (Palm Springs)

Dec. 9 vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 20 vs. Alabama (Phoenix)