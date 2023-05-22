Aaron Gordon leads Denver Nuggets to first NBA Finals in franchise history

Arizona basketball will once again be well-represented in the NBA Finals.

Former Arizona Wildcats Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji are headed to the Finals after the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to win the Western Conference.

Gordon played a pivotal role in the Nuggets’ 113-111 Game 4 victory, securing 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Nnaji did not play in the series.

Aaron Gordon tonight:



22 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

9-14 FG

3-5 3P



And some clutch defense. pic.twitter.com/kJOsyKWbft — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2023

Gordon spent much of Monday’s game covering the Lakers’ LeBron James, and the two got into it in the first half.

LeBron and Aaron Gordon got into it on this possession pic.twitter.com/uicHcviHc9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

Chippiness aside, Gordon was credited for playing tough defense throughout the series.

Gordon turned it on offensively in the second half Monday, including a big 3-pointer late in the third quarter that extended Denver’s lead to four at the time.

Gordon is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in the postseason.

Gordon, Nnaji and the Nuggets will play the winner of Boston vs. Miami in the NBA Finals. Miami currently leads the series 3-0.