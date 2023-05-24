Report: Arizona in the mix for UNC transfer Caleb Love

Arizona basketball is in the running for one of the top remaining names in the transfer portal.

North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, a senior guard, is reportedly hearing from Arizona as well as Gonzaga and Texas, according to 247Sports.

Eric Bossi reports that “Texas seems to have been involved the longest while Arizona was right on its heels.” Gonzaga entered the mix this past weekend.

Love is in Arizona working out with his trainer, Bossi reports.

Love previously committed to Michigan but was denied enrollment due to lack of academic credits.

The 6-foot-4 guard started 95 career games for the Tar Heels, including a run to the 2022 Final Four. In the national semifinals, he scored 28 points against rival Duke including a game-clinching 3-pointer.

Love was expected to lead UNC back to the Final Four in 2022-23, but things didn’t go to plan in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels never looked like the preseason No. 1 team they were billed to be and finished the year 20-13, missing the Big Dance entirely.

Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points on 37.8% shooting. He made 29.9% of attempts from behind the arc. He averaged 2.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Love would provide Arizona’s backcourt with significant experience, filling a role similar to Courtney Ramey this past season. Love and Ramey coincidentally are both from St. Louis, and the two played against each other in high school.

Arizona’s backcourt currently counts Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley, and incoming freshman K.J. Lewis. Larsson, Boswell and Bradley have a combined 42 collegiate starts.