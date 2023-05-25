Arizona men’s basketball earns commitment from Spanish guard Conrad Martinez, per reports

It looks like Tommy Lloyd is going to use all 13 available scholarships for the first time in his three seasons with Arizona, and that last spot will help give the Wildcats some much-needed backcourt depth.

Multiple reports indicate the UA has landed a commitment from point guard Conrad Martinez, a Spanish-born prospect who would be the team’s eighth international player for 2023-24.

2005-born PG Conrad Martínez (Joventut Badalona) has committed to Arizona, sources told Eurohopes.



Conrad Martínez was the key piece of the Penya U18 team that won the Spanish Championship against Real Madrid and qualified for the ANGT finals. pic.twitter.com/uMlVjwfsBm — Eurohopes (@Eurohopes) May 25, 2023

he 6-foot Martinez has spent the past few seasons playing for the youth team of Spanish professional team Club Joventut Badalona. According to Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com, Martinez posted on Instagram that he was leaving that club.

Martinez gives Arizona four true guards on the 2023-24 roster, joining returning sophomore Kylan Boswell, Alabama sophomore transfer Jaden Bradley and incoming freshman KJ Lewis. Senior Pelle Larsson and sophomore Filip Borovicanin can also play guard.

He is the third international pickup for the UA in the past few weeks, joining 7-2 Motiejus Krivas and 6-8 Paulius Murauskas, both from Lithuania. The Wildcats also added Texas prep prospect Lewis and transfers Bradley and ex-San Diego State wing Keshad Johnson.

Lloyd only used 12 scholarships during his first two seasons, a move done in anticipation of the NCAA taking away a scholarship as part of punishment for infractions from the Sean Miller era. That ended up not happening, so the Wildcats will have full use of their scholarships from here on out, and by going with 13 it increases the changes of Arizona having a deeper rotation following last season’s 7-man lineup over the final two months.

It also makes it very unlikely the UA would still be in the mix for North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love, unless it were to take Tautvilas Tubelis—who plays less than most walk-ons—off scholarship.