Class of 2024 top 5 overall recruit Justice Carlton puts Arizona women’s basketball in her top 5

She’s a Top 5 recruit, so it makes sense that Justice Carlton would release a top 5 list. The five-star 2024 forward did just that on Friday evening, and the Arizona Wildcats are on that list.

The list is a veritable who’s who of top programs. Arizona and head coach Adia Barnes will be going up against legendary coaches from Texas, South Carolina, Connecticut, and defending champion LSU for the 6-foot-2 forward’s services.

Carlton is ranked No. 4 on the ESPN HoopGurlz Super 60. She was honorable mention on the 2022-23 MaxPreps Junior All-America Team after averaging 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks for Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Tex. She was also the 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year this past season.

She plays for CyFair Elite on the Nike EYBL travel ball circuit. The team won the Nike National Championship in 2022 and finished second in 2021.

If Carlton committed to Arizona, she would be the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to the program. That title is currently held by freshman Montaya Dew, who was ranked eighth when she landed at Arizona.

Highlights and Interviews