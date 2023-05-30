North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona

What’s love got to do with Arizona’s 2023-24 roster? A lot, actually.

North Carolina transfer Caleb Love committed to the Wildcats Tuesday, giving Arizona an experienced guard with Final Four experience.

Love took an official visit to Arizona over the weekend according to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, and that was evidently enough to sway him to commit. Love was previously in Arizona working out with his trainer.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard from St. Louis, Missouri, Love arrives in Tucson after spending three seasons with the Tar Heels. Arizona assistant Steve Robinson, previously an assistant under UNC coach Roy Williams, recruited Love to Chapel Hill out of high school.

Love started 95 of 101 games at UNC. As a junior, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Love broke out nationally as a sophomore when he helped guide the Tar Heels to the national title game that year, scoring 28 points in the Final Four semifinals game against rival Duke.

Love was expected to be a key cog in UNC’s efforts to return to the Final Four this past season, but the Tar Heels stumbled out of the gates and never recovered, missing the NCAA Tournament entirely.

After the season, Love put his name in the transfer portal and originally committed to Michigan but was denied entry because of lack of academic credits.

Love joins an Arizona backcourt that consists of Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley, and incoming freshman K.J. Lewis.